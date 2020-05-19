Paul Smith issues interesting PL claim amid Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United still await the outcome of the Premier League’s owners and directors test over Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium taking over the northeast sleeping giants, something that has been with them for several weeks now.

And journalist Paul Smith has made an interesting claim about the situation on Twitter which would provide some encouragement.

The repercussions of failing to rubber stamp Saudi ownership on Human Rights and Sportwashing issues would leave the @premierleague with untold problems in relation to other club ownership and leave them open to legal and global criticism on an unprecedented scale #NUFCTakeover — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 18, 2020

He suggests that there would be ‘repercussions’ if the top-flight do not rubber-stamp the move as it would create ‘untold problems’ in relation to club ownership – and he’s not wrong as several clubs are controlled by Middle Eastern states.

Manchester City are owned by UAE’s deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour while Sheffield United have Saudi ties too.

Smith said:

The repercussions of failing to rubber stamp Saudi ownership on Human Rights and Sportwashing issues would leave the @premierleague with untold problems in relation to other club ownership and leave them open to legal and global criticism on an unprecedented scale #NUFCTakeover — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 18, 2020

What he is effectively saying is that if the Premier League rules against the takeover of the Magpies by a group involving Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, then other ownership in the division will be called into question.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Therefore, an even bigger can of worms could well be opened by the top-flight big wigs should they not accept Mike Ashley’s sale of the club.

AND in other news, Chris Waugh tips 22-goal STAR as potential target for Newcastle…