Paul Smith provides update into Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United fans were hit with a new twist in the £300m prospective takeover of their club earlier this week, but journalist Paul Smith has alleviated worries with his claim.

The Guardian have suggested the World Trade Organisation’s report had found that Saudi Arabia was indeed behind illegal streaming service beoutQ, which as a result, has put the deal in ‘serious doubt.’

Smith took to Twitter this week and suggested that the “deal will go through regardless” in response, he said:

I’m not surprised the contradictory information regarding the #NUFCTakeover has bemused, infuriated and upset supporters in equal measure. Nonetheless I’ll continue to stand by my claims this deal will go through regardless #NUFC pic.twitter.com/F5jqbfr63o — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 27, 2020

The issue of piracy here is a massive problem for the Premier League as the service regularly broadcasts its games, but they have to be sure that those involved in the Magpies’ takeover – namely crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the public investment fund – aren’t involved with beoutQ.

It’s been a tricky situation which only alludes to why this whole process has taken far longer than your usual top-flight takeover.

Smith was involved in Leicester City’s change of ownership in 2006 by Milan Mandaric and helped David Sullivan during his purchase of West Ham United, so arguably there may not be a better man to hear from during this period of uncertainty.

