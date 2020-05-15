Paul Smith claims Newcastle takeover is ‘very close’

Newcastle United’s takeover appears to be on the verge of completion, at long last – if former Sunday Mirror chief writer Paul Smith is to be believed.

Earlier this afternoon, he tweeted that the deal was “very close” to being signed off by the Premier League following a forensic investigation into Saudi piracy allegations.

Will Newcastle finish in the top half of the table this season?

Yes Vote No Vote

Smith further states that no evidence had been found to support such a claim and thus Mike Ashley’s £300m sale of the northeast outfit cannot be blocked.

The @premierleague are dragging their heels and prolonging the process so as not to be accused of not investigating the consortium thoroughly enough following certain allegations made against them. My understanding is they have found nothing significant to block it #nufctakover — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 15, 2020

In a following tweet, the Mirror scribe goes on to explain why the process has taken a little longer than expected, believing it is to ensure that the top-flight big wigs have done a thorough enough job in investigating the consortium.

It means after a very long month or so, the group – 80% from Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, 10% from Amanda Staveley and 10% from the Reuben brothers – will be able to begin a new era at St James’ Park in the very near future.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

The BBC put a price tag of £300m on the deal last month.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans fume over “significant” takeover obstacle…