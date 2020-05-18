Paul Smith makes PL claim amid Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover is edging ever close to completion with the decision now firmly in the Premier League’s hands.

Although there were a few reports last week that had some supporters in the northeast doubting the chances of it pulling over the finish line, most notably The Sun claiming that ‘up to ten’ top-flight clubs could join together to try and ‘block’ the deal.

This was backed up by the Daily Mail over the weekend who said there were still concerns from some PL sides.

However, this is something that journalist Paul Smith has downplayed, tweeting on Sunday night:

I see more issues being raised by the Mail on Sunday regarding the #NUFCTakeover Let’s be very clear here no rival club has input into the PL ‘Owners and Directors’ test. Suggesting rival clubs are attempting to block the deal when they have no input is ridiculous #nufc — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 17, 2020

He suggests that it is “ridiculous” to even think that other teams could get involved in the Premier League’s owners and directors test.

It’s been well over a month since reports first emerged linking Mike Ashley with a sale of the northeast outfit. This deal – backed heavily by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund – is thought to be worth approximately £300m.

