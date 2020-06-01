Paul Smith delivers PL update over Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover appears to still be some way off being complete this week after journalist Paul Smith delivered this latest update.

Do you think the PL will reject the takeover?

It's looking that way Vote No, have some faith Vote

He claims that the Premier League still haven’t given any confirmation over the deal and those involved remain “completely in the dark” over the situation.

Smith tweeted this afternoon:

#NUFCTakeover To update you there has been absolutely no confirmation from the @premierleague regarding the Saudi takeover of #NUFC

My insiders have told me: “At the moment we remain completely in the dark. It’s a waiting game until we are officially told.” pic.twitter.com/AyH8wen3BZ — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) June 1, 2020

This is rather a cause for concern that the relevant parties involved haven’t received the slightest bit of information regarding the owners and directors test. The claim also suggests that both the buying and selling side know as much as the fanbase right now.

It’s been around two months since the news first broke about the Magpies potentially being sold to a Saudi-backed consortium. Several reports have created doubt on the situation in recent weeks, which wasn’t helped by Premier League CEO Richard Masters barely giving anything away in an interview on Friday.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The truth is, no one really knows when – and even if – the takeover will go through, especially with ‘Project Restart’ being centre of attention for the top-flight at the minute.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to update on season tickets…