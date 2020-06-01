 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Paul Smith delivers PL update over Newcastle takeover

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 1/6/2020 | 12:38pm

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover appears to still be some way off being complete this week after journalist Paul Smith delivered this latest update.

He claims that the Premier League still haven’t given any confirmation over the deal and those involved remain “completely in the dark” over the situation.

Smith tweeted this afternoon:

This is rather a cause for concern that the relevant parties involved haven’t received the slightest bit of information regarding the owners and directors test. The claim also suggests that both the buying and selling side know as much as the fanbase right now.

It’s been around two months since the news first broke about the Magpies potentially being sold to a Saudi-backed consortium. Several reports have created doubt on the situation in recent weeks, which wasn’t helped by Premier League CEO Richard Masters barely giving anything away in an interview on Friday.

The truth is, no one really knows when – and even if – the takeover will go through, especially with ‘Project Restart’ being centre of attention for the top-flight at the minute.

