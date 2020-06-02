Paul Smith claims Newcastle’s prospective owners are “annoyed”

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover continues to rumble on into June, leaving some supporters frustrated by the whole situation.

But they aren’t the only ones as journalist Paul Smith has revealed this week.

What will happen first?

Newcastle takeover approved Vote End of the current PL season Vote

He claims that the Saudi Arabian consortium, involving the likes of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, are also becoming increasingly annoyed at how long it has taken so far.

Smith tweeted:

#NUFCTakeover The Saudi consortium are also annoyed that this process had taken so long, subjecting them to more outrageous accusations and claims in an attempt to derail the proposed takeover #NUFC pic.twitter.com/pugJezklzP — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) June 1, 2020

The reporter hints that the group have been subject to “outrageous accusations” in an attempt to derail the takeover bid.

Such accusations include the Saudi state’s involvement in illegal pirate streaming service beoutQ, opposition from other Premier League clubs as well as the controversy surrounding the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

All of these issues have been brought to the public eye in recent weeks.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

The Premier League have also had to deal with ‘Project Restart’ with teams now set to return to action on June 17th. Maybe the bulk of their attention can now be turned to completing this owners and directors test that has been at their feet for nearly two months.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to Shields Gazette takeover latest…