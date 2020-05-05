Pete Graves delivers fresh Newcastle takeover news

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover continues to rumble on with some fans beginning to vent their doubts on social media this week, but Sky Sports’ Pete Graves has taken measures to alleviate matters with a fresh update.

The reporter, who often covers the Magpies, responded to one supporter on Twitter when asked for some news on what was going on.

Graves claims that the deal is ‘still ongoing’ as it is with the Premier League to decide. He said:

No probs. Still with PL. Still ongoing. 👍🏼 https://t.co/eBFMOfp2H5 — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) May 4, 2020

These things take time, especially when there can be no face-to-face meetings under the current climate, which will only slow things down considerably.

This is the furthest any prospective move has ever gotten so there’s optimism that they can pull this one over the line to finally end Mike Ashley’s 13-year tenure at the helm.

The Magpies faithful will have to be a little more patient as this one edges ever closer to completion.

