Phillips claims money may tempt Pochettino to join Newcastle

Kevin Phillips has said that the money on offer at Newcastle United could be enough to tempt Mauricio Pochettino, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

According to Sky Sports, the prospective owner of Newcastle have already lined up the former Tottenham Hotspur boss as their number one target to take over as manager.

The Argentine has been out of work since November when he was fired by Spurs, although he remains a sought after coach given what he achieved in North London.

Asked whether the 48-year-old would be tempted, former Sunderland striker Phillips said the money would prove hard to turn down, but that he expected Pochettino to want to challenge for trophies.

“It is no surprise when owners have come in with the sort of wealth that we are talking about,” he told Football Insider.

“Why not aim for the best? Pochettino is a good manager but he never won anything at Tottenham. I think it will take a couple of years, if everything goes right for Newcastle, for them to be challenging.

“Pochettino will be interested, for £19million a year, that can be hard to turn down.

“I am sure it is not all about the money for him though, he will want to win stuff and I think he will want to be challenging straight away at his next club.”

Matching ambition

Pochettino is clearly an ambitious man and he very nearly achieved some of those targets at Spurs, finishing second in the Premier League and reaching a Champions League final.

However, he is yet to win a trophy as a manager and it is likely that will be one of his key aims when considering his next move.

If he is to move to St James’ Park, he would likely need plenty of assurances and it will also depend on what other jobs come available.