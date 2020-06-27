Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about Bobby Robson’s stint as Newcastle United boss?

Already a coaching legend when he decided to move to his boyhood club Newcastle United in 1998, Robson would go onto further enhance his reputation during a five-year spell at St James’ Park.

With Newcastle struggling at the bottom of the table when he arrived, Robson guided the club up the table while bringing through a number of talented young players in the process.

Three consecutive top-five finishes and a UEFA Cup semi-final ensured Robson left the club with plenty of goodwill and it is a further credit to him that the Tyneside-club have struggled to replicate such success ever since.

The former England and Barcelona manager would never take another head coach role after his sacking four matches into the 2004-05 and sadly died of lung cancer in 2009.

But what do you remember of Robson’s brilliant spell as Newcastle manager? Test your knowledge in the quiz below…