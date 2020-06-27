Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about Rafa Benitez’s stint as Newcastle United boss?

Arriving at a club in the midst of a crisis, Rafa Benitez is held in the highest esteem on Tyneside for the job he did by guiding Newcastle back to the Premier League.

When he first joined the club it was something of a surprise to see a coach with so many honours behind him agree to become the manager of a side fighting relegation.

However, Benitez quickly proved his worth and while he was unable to prevent his side from being relegated shortly after his arrival, he guided them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Two seasons of mid-table solidity followed in spite of the backroom uncertainty and a lack of support in the transfer market, which meant that the news he was departing last summer was met with sadness among many observers.

Here, we look back on Benitez’s stint at St James’ Park and test your knowledge on the details of his reign…