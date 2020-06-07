Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Newcastle United’s 2019/20 season?

Newcastle fans have been consumed with exciting takeover talk over the last few months, which will have kept them occupied while they waited for confirmation of what was going to happen to the actual football.

But now football has been given the green light to resume from mid-June, the Toon Army can now turn their attention towards their club’s outside chances of a top 10 Premier League finish.

But three months since a ball was last kicked at St. James’ Park, what do Newcastle fans remember of their club’s 19/20 season so far? This quiz is much harder than it looks…