Quiz: Can you name these Newcastle stars from their careers?

Newcastle are on the verge of an exciting era, with reports of a takeover potentially making the richest club in the world by some distance.

It could potentially bring an end to some kind of austerity under Mike Ashley, who became infamous for reluctantly spending big money in the transfer window up until a couple of transfer windows ago.

It led to Newcastle being relegated twice and consistently struggling to become a force once again in the top flight – but that might just be able to change for good.

But before all that happens at Newcastle starting flashing the cash, we wanted to remind you of some of the lesser-known and less valuable players who have rocked up at St. James’ Park over the years.

Can you name them all just by looking at their careers? Let’s see what your Magpies knowledge is like…