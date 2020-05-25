Quiz: How well do you know Newcastle United’s club records?

Newcastle United are one of English football’s great clubs and are on the cusp of an exciting future, with an imminent takeover promising good times for a fanbase starved of success for far too long.

Transfer records could be smashed left, right and centre this summer as the new manager, should Bruce not be retained, may be given an endless war chest to bring the very best footballing talent to St James’ Park.

But how much do the Toon fans know about their history up to this point and, more importantly, the club’s personal records? We have compiled a quickfire quiz to test even the most knowledgable of Newcastle supporter…