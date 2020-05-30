Quiz: Name Newcastle United’s top league goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

Newcastle United are perhaps the club who have been in the news most often during the Premier League’s hiatus, with speculation about a Saudi-led takeover of the North East club growing with each passing week.

No deal is yet to have been completed and as the return of football draws closer, it appears as though it could be more of the same for Newcastle supporters.

Currently sat 13th in the table, Steve Bruce’s side have a healthy eight-point gap to the bottom three and with just nine matches to play will be eyeing a spot in the top 10.

While the Magpies have been goal-shy for much of the campaign, managing just 25 league strikes so far, their tally of nine wins is just one behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In order to celebrate the Premier League getting back to the action, we have created a quiz that should test the knowledge of even the biggest Newcastle fans, with the challenge to name each of their top goalscorers from the last 15 seasons.