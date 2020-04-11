Quiz: The most obscure Newcastle United transfers of all time

Newcastle United as a football club have certainly seen some comings and goings over the years.

Whether it Sir John Hall and Freddie Shepherd era, right through to the current owner Mike Ashley, the Toon Army have witnessed an array of new players arriving at St James Park throughout the Premier League years.

Some have been good, some have been bad, whilst some have been damn right ugly and millions have been wasted on footballers that I bet many Newcastle United supporters have totally forgotten ever donned the famous black and white stripes.

We have compiled a quiz on the Toon’s most obscure signings of all time to see if you know your Geremi’s from your Carl Courts of this world.