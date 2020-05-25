Rafa Benitez wants Newcastle return along with Stones and Barkley

Newcastle United’s takeover is still not complete, but as ever, it nears completion.

And it appears as if former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has caught wind of the situation and is said to be interested in an emotional return to St James’ Park.

The Telegraph claim that the Spaniard, who is now in charge of Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang, is keen on returning to the northeast side under new Saudi Arabian-backed ownership and already has an idea of the sort of players he could sign.

Premier League duo Ross Barkley and John Stones are two signings mentioned as United will have a new wealth of riches at their disposal.

Chelsea’s Barkley is valued at just £19.35m by Transfermarkt and has featured just 20 times this campaign, providing three goals and four assists.

Whilst Man City’s Stones is worth approximately £32.4m and has also been restricted in his game time, playing in just 12 Premier League games this term.

The Telegraph also state that Steve Bruce is likely to be given a chance to stay on as Newcastle boss, so Benitez may need to be patient if he truly wants to swap China for a return to Tyneside.

