Newcastle United have now set their sights on a summer transfer swoop for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to a report from Italy.

The Lowdown: Newcastle targeting striker?

Reports from Italy have recently claimed that Newcastle are in the race to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the next transfer window, alongside the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Magpies could also look at players closer to home to bolster their frontline, with it being reported that Arsenal's Folarin Balogun is another option, and the club are currently pondering whether to make an official offer.

Given that Alexander Isak is in fantastic form at the moment, recently being lauded as 'brilliant' by Sky Sports presenter Keith Downie, Eddie Howe may also feel he does not need a new forward, and could instead choose to strengthen other areas of his squad.

The Latest: Hojlund targeted

While Isak's recent performances may quell the need to bring in a striker at the level of Vlahovic, a report from Italy (via Sport Witness) indicates Howe could look at a young and talented forward to pair his current striker with.

It is detailed that Newcastle would be willing to shell out up to €50m (£44m) on Hojlund, as they are impressed after watching his strong performances for Atalanta so far this season.

The exponential growth of the striker has caused the Magpies to shift their focus from Vlahovic, however they may face competition for the signature of the Atalanta star, with Arsenal also willing to spend the same amount.

The Verdict: Get it done?

Lauded as a 'beast' by football scout Jacek Kulig, the 20-year-old sensation has been in fantastic form this season, in what has been a real breakthrough year for him, netting a total of 14 goals in 33 matches in all competitions.

The starlet has proven his ability against a high level of opponent, starring in Atalanta's 2-0 win away at second-placed Lazio last month, scoring and completing a remarkable six dribbles, double the amount of any other player on the pitch.

Considering how young he is, the Danish marksman is only going to get better, but his performances in the Serie A indicate he is already at the level to come in and make an instant impact for Newcastle.

As such, Howe should without doubt make a move for Hojlund in the summer window, and £44m could end up being a bargain, given the vast potential he possesses.