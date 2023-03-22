Newcastle United are reportedly still eyeing up a potential move for Nottingham Forest left-back Renan Lodi, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid.

It was reported last summer before Lodi joined Forest that Newcastle wanted to sign him, and that he was keen to join from Atletico.

The left-back will return to Spain after his loan spell at the City Ground unless they trigger an expensive option to buy, meaning that other clubs could look to try and sign him in the summer transfer window.

The Latest: Still interested...

As per Football Transfers, the St. James' Park outfit are still watching Lodi ahead of a potential move, but he is committed to Forest.

However, he wants to stay in the Premier League, and the Reds may not be able to guarantee him that, as they are at risk of relegation.

They have an option to buy Lodi for a fee of €30m (£26.4m), but may not be able to execute it, leaving the door potentially open for the Magpies.

However, their 'main target' is thought to be Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Verdict: Get it done?

Of course, Lodi has gained the experience of playing top-flight football this season, and maybe a more suitable left-back option than Tierney, who unfortunately is injury-prone.

Lauded as ‘hard-working‘ by Atletico manager Diego Simeone, the 24-year-old has been one on Forest's standout performers in the Premier League so far this season, ranking highly among his team-mates for average tackles, interceptions, dribbles and crosses per game (WhoScored).

He should be able to settle in well at their Toon, given that fellow Brazilians Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are already at the club, as well as his former team-mate at Atletico in Kieran Trippier.

Nonetheless, this would be a smart deal to do from the Tynesiders' perspective.