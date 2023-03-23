Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a potential move for PSG central midfielder Renato Sanches this summer.

The Lowdown: Previous interest

Newcastle also reportedly held an interest in Sanches dating back to his time at Lille, where he was part of a team that won the Ligue 1 title in the 2020/21 season.

He has always shown plenty of promise as a youngster at Bayern Munich, where his former team-mate Niklas Sule once even claimed that he was often the 'best player in training'.

The Latest: Still interested

Co-writing in his latest piece for 90min, transfer expert Graeme Bailey says that the St. James' Park outfit are among a number of clubs that 'appreciate' Sanches, and are being 'kept informed' of his situation at PSG.

Aston Villa, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and AC Milan are also all thought to be keen, as PSG are happy to let him go after just one season.

Indeed, he has only made injuries.

The Verdict: Approach with caution

The Magpies must approach this potential deal with caution, given Sanches' injury record and the fact that he has Premier League before with Swansea City.

He is also on €174,000-per-week (£154,000-per-week) at the Parc des Princes, which would make him the highest-paid player on Tyneside.

Once dubbed a 'special' player by his former Lille team-mate and now Toon central defender Sven Botman, and a 'powerhouse' by pundit Kevin Campbell, the 25-year-old would clearly still have a lot to offer, and so the North East club must weigh up whether a deal would be worth pursuing.