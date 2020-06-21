Revealed: The referees Newcastle will want to see more of in future

Newcastle United arguably has one of most passionate fan bases in the country, with the locals creating an intimidating atmosphere at St James’ Park – the Toon faithful appeal for absolutely every decision and are dumbstruck when it fails to go in their favour.

Unfortunately, for all their protestations, you do get the feeling – looking in as a neutral – that the Magpies generally get the wrong end of the decisions from referees and linesmen when it comes to 50-50 decisions. Some would call it a conspiracy, some simply see it as par for the course of being a Newcastle fan in an era where they seem to see injustices both on and off the pitch.

Sir Bobby Robson once claimed that a referee’s job is one of the toughest around. However, it is hard not to believe that some officials favour some clubs over others. We all know those individuals in question, but it appears those at the top will always get the decisions at the detriment of the teams that are struggling.

So, which referees really have it in for Newcastle United and who are those that represent a lucky omen for them? The good people at TOFFS have compiled some top-line research that analyses the data from officials and gives football fans a definitive overview of which refs have it in for their clubs.

Will the Toon army be surprised at the results?

