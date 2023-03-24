Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a potential move for Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior this summer.

The Lowdown: Brace for England

Iling-Junior scored a brace for England U20s in their 2-0 win against Germany on Wednesday night as the Young Lions prepare for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia this summer.

The 19-year-old plays his club football at Juventus, and has broken into the first team this season, with two assists in 11 games in total over all competitions.

The Latest: Newcastle interest

Co-writing in his latest piece for 9omin, transfer expert Graeme Bailey says that Newcastle, as well as fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, are all taking an 'interest' in Iling-Junior ahead of a potential move this summer.

Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also thought to be fans of his, but he has recently signed a contract extension at Juve until 2025.

The Verdict: Another bright prospect

Iling-Junior is certainly another bright prospect that could join the growing pool of talented youngsters at St. James' Park.

21-year-old Harrison Ashby moved to the North East from West Ham United in the January transfer window, while teenage prodigy Garang Kuol, who recently scored his first senior goal for Australia, joined last summer.

Nonetheless, Iling-Junior is already making a name for himself at a European giant in Juventus, and being English, would also settle in quickly on Tyneside, providing that the Magpies can strike a deal of course.

It will be difficult with the level of competition for his signature, so the Toon would be getting themselves a real coup should they get him to sign on the dotted line.