Saudi source claims Newcastle takeover could be announced next week

Newcastle United’s takeover could be confirmed by next week, according to sources in Saudi Arabia.

The House of Saud claim that there have been delays to the original plans of announcing the completion on Monday of this week and also state that “terms including figures are agreed and the deposit has been completed.”

In an article posted today, they further added:

“Speculation regarding a potential one-off embargo against the PIF and Saudi Arabia being imposed by the Premier League is untrue, and we can report that the Saudi Finance Minister has received no indication of any such issues or obstacles with regard to the takeover of Newcastle United.

“The new owners have a “dream list” of players, including some of Europe’s biggest names, which they see as crucial to bringing the club’s results and achievements to the highest level. The Newcastle United board are confident they will be able to announce the deal formally within, at most, the next week.”

If true, Mike Ashley’s 13-year tenure at the Magpies is soon about to come to an end with Amanda Staveley’s consortium taking the reins.

Many fans at St James’ Park have been waiting eagerly all week to hear some sort of confirmation that the takeover has been completed and this latest update emerging from Saudi Arabia, who are heavily backing the deal through their Public Investment Fund, provides major encouragement.

The House of Saud believe the delay has been down to “due diligence” from the Premier League, which has been exacerbated by the current lockdown measures in both countries.

