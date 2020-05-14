Jonjo Shelvey reveals he could have joined West Ham – report

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has revealed that he came close to joining last summer, in an interview with Sky Sports.

What did he say?

Shelvey grew up as a West Ham fan and after making just 16 league appearances last term was linked with a move back to East London.

However, Shelvey stayed in the North East and has been an important part of Steve Bruce’s plans at St James’ Park, scoring five goals in 17 league appearances so far in 19/20.

Looking back on the summer, though, Shelvey revealed he could have left, but insists he wanted to stay.

“I didn’t really have an opinion on it,” he told Sky Sports.

“I was under contract at Newcastle and it was just a matter of what would be would be. If they wanted to move me on or sell me, then that was their choice. But I was more than happy to stay. I never once thought about leaving.

“Obviously, I grew up as a West Ham fan and I’ve got a place back home right next to their training ground. It would have been an easier choice, in that sense, but I’ve always been away from home. It’s sort of become the norm.

“You just get used to it. Now, even when I get time off, I tend not to go back. I just stay up here and enjoy it. It’s a lovely place to live.”

Chance to prove himself

Shelvey has improved his form this season and has managed five league goals so far, improving on his one goal throughout last year.

The 28-year-old has made more key passes than any other Newcastle player this season, while only Nabil Bentaleb has completed more passes per match.

Having made more appearances already this term than he did in the entirety of last year, it appears Shelvey has taken to boss Steve Bruce.