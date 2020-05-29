Journalist hints why Newcastle’s Saudi takeover will go through

The Mirror’s Simon Bird has delivered an intriguing claim to Newcastle United supporters this week on why their Saudi-backed takeover is likely to go through.

Speaking on the ‘Everything is Black and White’ podcast, he said:

“The objections raised will have been anticipated – they have a highly-paid expert PR team on the bid. “They will have an argument to hit back at the Premier League everytime. “It’s a complicated one for the Premier League to deal with. “It’s so far down the line, I don’t think the Premier League will block it. They will have to find a way around the image of approving it.”

It is fast approaching two months since the Magpies’ prospective new owners submitted their bid to the Premier League for approval and the longer the process has gone on, the more doubt has crept into sections of the St James’ Park faithful.

Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund is set to take 80% ownership of the northeast outfit with the remaining 20% going to Amanda Staveley, who is likely to be the face of the board, and the Reuben brothers.

A report from the World Trade Organisation, via the Guardian, has put the whole deal in ‘serious doubt’ due to the state’s involvement in pirate streaming service beoutQ.

However, Bird believes that the consortium has employed the very best PR team, thus resulting in them having an argument to counter what the PL has to say every time.

He goes on to add that he doesn’t believe they will block it, which is majorly positive news.

