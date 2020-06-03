Simon Jordan would be “very surprised” if the PL blocked Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover is going to go through, according to former Palace chairman Simon Jordan.

The owner-turned-pundit was appearing on Tuesday’s edition of ‘White and Sawyer‘ on talkSPORT where he was asked about the situation and emerging reports surrounding pirate streaming service beoutQ.

Jordan suggests it would be a very big surprise to see the Premier League block the deal and that they are merely trying to gain some leverage over the illegal broadcast of their matches in Saudi Arabia.

It comes after the Guardian’s revelation into a World Trade Organisation report which had found the Saudi government to be involved with beoutQ, but that doesn’t necessarily mean those involved in the Magpies’ takeover are involved too.

In response to the situation, Jordan offered an encouraging verdict on the prospects of it being approved, he said:

“I just feel that the Premier League will use it as leverage to try and get some reigning in of that, but I will be very, very, very, very surprised – you [Jim White] talk to Amanda Staveley, you get the gist of it as well – I’d be very surprised if they block this and are able to block it because there are other people that own football clubs that one could question the veracity or the advocacy of their ownership and I think this is going to be a very difficult situation.

“The Premier League, if it blocks this move, is pretty much saying – to some extent – that club’s only to their approval, owners only to their approval, irrespective of the conditionality of that and then you move the bar and move the bar down, and you’ll have this argument raging in Newcastle more than anywhere else that this only retains the status quo for those that it suits.

“I’d be very surprised if it’s blocked, Jim. Very surprised.”

Jordan emphasises his thoughts that it would be a massive surprise to see the PL reject United’s takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium.

He also raises an interesting point that would call into question their decisions to approve other deals in the past, and whilst it remains to be seen who he’s talking about, it’s fair to suggest that Manchester City may come into the equation given they are owned by the UAE.

The 52-year-old’s words perhaps ring truer than most speaking about the situation, particularly from those looking in from the outside as Jordan was in charge of Crystal Palace for ten years.

