Speculation about the future of Newcastle United has been rife since the suspension of football, with the club continuing ownership talks with a Saudi-led consortium.

While the move appears to have been put on ice in recent weeks, rumours are still circulating about a number of players that the Magpies could be targeting.

Any changes will of course have to wait until the summer and will depend on the deal going through, meaning the focus returns to their current progress.

Steve Bruce has done well in his first season at the club, keeping the squad clear of relegation for much of the season.

With an eight-point buffer to the bottom three and just nine fixtures to complete, Bruce’s side can afford to look up towards mid-table and have just a four-point gap to 10th position.

Here, with the season about to restart, we look back on the season so far and highlight six stats that you may have forgotten…