Spurs fans react to links with Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin

After a rather sobering 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United last time out, Tottenham fans would be forgiven for already thinking about the summer transfer window and how Jose Mourinho can strengthen the side.

And according to the latest reports, the Lilywhites are targeting one of the players of the season in the Premier League. As per The Daily Mail, Spurs are one of the several clubs interested in signing Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, and that “though they have a limited transfer kitty, they would be willing to offer players such as Danny Rose and Juan Foyth plus cash”.

After hearing about the links to the Frenchman, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

YES DO IT — basicboy (@TheTastyPickles) July 4, 2020

Yes please — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) July 4, 2020

Imagine🤩🤩 — SIDZ/make 4inches big agian (@Sidz010) July 4, 2020

Absolutely love him would be a great addition — philly dah philosopher (@Philander003) July 4, 2020

have him in a heartbeat tbh unlock 11 behind the ball teams with his skill he reminds me of Ginola — Mark Reddington (@MarkReddington5) July 4, 2020

This sauce at my club man plz I beg make it happen give them 5 players plus 30m — Shehryar🇵🇰 (@ShehryarThfc) July 4, 2020

My word this guy is class — кєνιи (@_TheRealMaximus) July 4, 2020

One Spurs fan admitted their excitement at potentially seeing Saint-Maximin join, but revealed that they still had other transfer priorities.

Very gifted player and insane potential player to be world class. But again getting a striker, rb and CB is most important and top priority. We should only go for this guy if we sell Lucas and dele. — Rahul Motwani (@rahulmotwani98) July 4, 2020

Another Spurs fan even urged the club to give Newcastle both Danny Rose and Dele Alli, and that Saint-Maximin is ten times better than the latter.

Give them Rose and @dele_official . Allan is 10x better than Dele. — E.J. (@Enwagboso) July 4, 2020

With four goals and seven assists prior to Newcastle’s Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday afternoon, Saint-Maximin has been a revelation for the Magpies in his debut campaign for the club.

As per Whoscored, his average of 4.7 dribbles per game in the top-flight ranks him second amongst all players in the division (only Wolves’ Adama Traore with five is ahead of him), and that kind of directness is something that could add a different dimension to Spurs.

It’s no surprise that so many of the north London side’s fans are on board with this potential signing.