Steve Harmison urges Mike Ashley to “get out of Newcastle”

Newcastle fans haven’t always seen eye to eye with England cricket legend Steve Harmison, but they will surely love his latest comments on Mike Ashley.

Reports of a takeover at St. James’ Park are once again heating up, with The Chronicle’s Mark Douglas even admitting this week that he believes the deal will happen if “Saudi dosh” is involved.

Indeed, reports suggest a £340m deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, fronted by Amanda Staveley, could well be on the cards, and Harmison has urged Ashley to cash in, while also joking about taking abuse from the Toon Army himself.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

“Mike Ashley hasn’t covered himself in glory with Sports Direct & Newcastle. If ever there was a time for Ashley to get out of Newcastle, this is it,” he told TalkSPORT.

“We don’t want to be tarred with that brush anymore.”

Harmison, who was born in Ashington and has always supported the Magpies, has become quite a divisive figure due to some fans feeling he has been too favourable towards Ashley, so the fact that even he is now staunchly in favour of a takeover really says it all.

Can you see Mike Ashley sellling the club in 2020?

Yes Vote No Vote

The club’s infamous overlord has quite simply burned all of his bridges, and the Toon Army will surely be praying that when football returns Ashley does not come back with it.

Check out what the Toon Army have been saying about the infamous Bowyer vs Dyer incident…