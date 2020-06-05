Steve Wraith plays down fresh Newcastle takeover twist

Newcastle United supporters were hit with a fresh twist on their prospective £300m takeover on Thursday evening.

The Telegraph revealed a leaked letter from the Premier League’s CEO Richard Masters in which he responds to Hatice Cengiz, who has publicly opposed the Saudi-backed deal since day one. She is the fiance of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

They claim that the Premier League are “fully considering” calls to stop the takeover from happening. Masters wrote in the letter that he was “extremely sympathetic” to the situation surrounding Cengiz, but refused to meet her following a request.

Do you think the PL will reject the Saudi takeover bid?

Yes, looks like it Vote No, it'll go through Vote

It’s also believed that it is the first time in the PL’s owners and directors test that allegations of murder and human rights abuse have been examined.

Magpies fan, actor and popular social media presence Steve Wraith delivered a verdict in response to these claims on Twitter this morning. He played down the report and stated that it would not affect United’s takeover.

He said:

Just catching up on last nights new leaked ‘letter’ story. My take on that is that of course sympathy will be shown to the ‘widow’ and rightly so. However this is a leaked private letter which we should not be seeing. It will not affect #nufctakeover #nufc — steve wraith (@stevewraith) June 5, 2020

Whenever a fresh piece of information breaks surrounding the takeover, many at St James’ Park become worried that their dreams of seeing Mike Ashley gone are in doubt, which is quite understandable considering just how long this process has already taken – it’s been in the hands of the PL for two months.

However, it’s majorly encouraging to hear comments like Wraith’s as he is rather confident of the Saudi-backed consortium’s chances of taking control of the club in due course.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

It may be draining and tiresome for some, but a little more patience will be required before this one gets over the line.

AND in other news, Miguel Delaney hints decision date for Newcastle takeover