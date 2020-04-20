“Timing is bizarre” – Mills reacts to latest Newcastle United update

Former England defender Danny Mills has said that the timing of the takeover bid at Newcastle United is “bizarre”, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

According to the Daily Mail, the prospective £300m takeover of the St James’ Park moved closer over the weekend, with the Saudi-led consortium paying a deposit to buy the club.

The deal is being brokered by Amanda Staveley and is now subject to ratification from the Premier League, despite the ongoing suspension of the football season.

The circumstances in which the deal has been done have certainly surprised Mills, who questioned why the move was made in the current climate.

“The timing is bizarre,” he told Football Insider.

“We do not know if the league is going to be canceled, if fixtures are going to be played behind closed doors or if the Premier League is going to have to pay money back to broadcasters.

“The takeover has been on and off for 10 years with different investors.

“Amanda Staveley is very sharp – the top echelon of business and what she does. It now looks like the takeover will go through.

“This group may have seen an opportunity, perhaps Mike Ashley’s other businesses are struggling and they have taken advantage of that.”

Quiz: How much to did Mike Ashley pay for these Newcastle players?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 How much did Newcastle pay to sign Ayoze Perez? £1m £7m £4m £12m

Surprise timing

The timing of this move is definitely strange, with the footballing world facing one of its largest challenges in recent years.

Of course, current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is not immune to the current business environment and his own struggles could have triggered the move, but nonetheless, it has taken many by surprise.