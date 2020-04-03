Quiz: Obscure former Newcastle players

With the Premier League announcing today that action won’t resume at the end of May as previously planned, it could be a long time before we see Newcastle back on the pitch.

Whether that’s a good or bad thing remains a matter of debate – before beating Southampton in their last match, the Magpies had won just once in ten Premier League games.

Nonetheless, Newcastle are one of the most well-supported clubs in the country and it’s inevitable some sections of the Toon Army will be getting withdrawal symptoms around now.

And we just might have something to cure that itch, in the form of a quiz that all Newcastle fans will be able to dig their teeth into.

This piece of trivia has a simple premise – we show you a picture of an obscure former Newcastle player, you select the according name from four possible answers.

Sounds easy, doesn’t it? We can assure you this’ll be anything but…