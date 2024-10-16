Newcastle United will be looking to get back to winning ways against Brighton and Hove Albion next time out in the Premier League, after drawing blanks away at Everton last match.

Fabian Hürzeler's Brighton and Hove Albion stand in the way of the Magpies, who could have to rely upon Anthony Gordon as their lone striker for the test of the Seagulls again, despite the 23-year-old missing a decisive spot-kick at Goodison Park to cost his side a win.

Eddie Howe will keep his fingers crossed that Alexander Isak could be back for this clash, away from having to rely on Gordon as a makeshift striker, with the former Borussia Dortmund man proving himself to be a superstar in the past for the Magpies when fully at the races.

Isak's time with Newcastle

The world would have been expected of the Swedish sharp shooter when he arrived to Newcastle in the summer of 2022, having cost the Tyneside team an eye-watering £63m to pick up, a record fee for the Premier League club to splurge out on.

He would instantly hit the ground running in his new surroundings however, to at least start justifying all the millions splashed out on him from the get-go, with an electric ten strikes notched up from 22 top-flight games during his debut season.

He would better these numbers in his second campaign with Howe's men, with a stunning 21 goals managed in league action, but this season to date hasn't quite gone according to plan.

Isak only has a meagre goal and assist next to his name from six clashes so far, with his injury troubles involving a broken toe stopping him in his tracks from getting back to his best in front of his adoring St James' Park masses.

That has meant Howe has had to think outside of the box when it comes to players at his disposal in the striker department, away from his reliable Swedish attacker, but there are other even more left-field options available to him apart from playing Gordon up top, with one being to unleash this exciting teenage hotshot.

The player who could be the next Isak

The player in question is highly rated Magpies youngster Sean Neave, who is making significant waves at the moment in the U18 set-up at St James' Park as a deadly finisher of chances.

This campaign alone, the 17-year-old has found the back of the net three times from two games, helping himself to a hat-trick at the expense of Derby County at the end of August in U18 Premier League action.

Neave's goal record at Newcastle Age bracket Games played Goals scored U18s 30 17 U21s 2 0 UEFA U19s 5 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

In total, the Newcastle-born goal machine has now fired home 17 goals from 30 games for the U18s, showing off a same clinical edge on youth pitches that has seen Isak become a firm fan's favourite in the men's game.

If Neave was to potentially make a name for himself in the senior fold shortly off the back of his continued goalscoring excellence for the U18s, it could spell the end even more for Callum Wilson in a Magpies strip, who is looking to be heading for the exit door soon.

The experienced 32-year-old does have an impressive back catalogue to call upon of 88 Premier League strikes, but he too also finds himself out of action currently up top.

Moreover, with his contract up next summer, discussions will soon have to be had over the Newcastle number nine's future, with an eagerness to throw Neave into more games potentially popping up if the ex-AFC Bournemouth man is no longer around.

Howe and Co have had great luck when it comes to Lewis Miley shining in the senior fold when making the leap up from youth football, and the same could soon be said for Neave, who might well even end up being as prolific as Isak one day leading the line for his hometown club.