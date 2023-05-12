Newcastle United's reported target Neymar could potentially move to the Premier League over the summer with his future at Paris Saint-Germain discussed internally.

Could Newcastle land Neymar?

Champions League football could be a massive boost for the Toon going into the summer with the potential lure of elite European football something that could boost their ability to attract players.

Dan Ashworth and PIF have already landed some great signings with the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, however, top-four football could take that level up a notch.

There have been reports suggesting the club's owners are keen to potentially bring in a big name like Neymar this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea also keen.

The report suggests the possibility of Champions League football is viewed as a massive opportunity for the Saudi-based owners to make a real statement.

And the addition of someone like Neymar would certainly be a marquee signing considering he is believed to be earning in the region of £945k-per-week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the 31-year-old Brazilian's potential exit has been discussed at the Parc des Princes.

Adding to that, the Italian journalist also mooted a potential move to the Premier League over the summer:

(0:50) "What we can say, in this moment, is that internally at PSG, the potential departure of Neymar Jr has been discussed and it's a possibility. So this summer looks like, for the very first time since he joined PSG, there is a concrete chance for Neymar Jr. to leave the club."

"And also that Premier League could be a solution to watch because for some clubs could be an opportunity to go for Neymar. So let's keep an eye on that one. But again, this is not something advanced yet and it's not advanced at all."

Should Newcastle sign Neymar?

After being taken over in 2021, it quickly became apparent that the Magpies would have the financial power to go toe-to-toe with any other side in world football.

So in that sense, the finances would not necessarily be an issue for PIF given the extreme wealth behind the Tyneside club.

However, the main concerns will likely be surrounding the character of the Brazilian and how he could potentially fit in at Darsley Park.

The 31-year-old has been no stranger to finding his name in the headlines in France having fallen out with some senior figures at PSG.

There are also reports suggesting the relationship between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also leaves a lot to be desired.

Given the current set-up at Newcastle, it would be an enormous risk to bring in a player who could potentially view himself as bigger than the club.

Gary Neville has recently spoken on the possibility of this transfer happening as he shared his concerns for Eddie Howe if Neymar was to land in the north east:

"That would scare me to death, that sort of signing, not because I mean Neymar's a sensational player. But I think Eddie Howe all of a sudden would sort of have a circus. Eddie Howe doesn't need a circus up here."