Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has hailed the Toon Army as "mad" when looking back on his first season on Tyneside.

Are Newcastle a serious top four threat?

The Magpies have had a season to remember thus far with a spot inside the top four a serious possibility with just several games remaining in the season.

Newcastle have not played Champions League football in around two decades, but Eddie Howe's men look set to deliver elite European football on Tyneside.

This weekend will see the Toon go up against one of their main rivals for the top four in Tottenham Hotspur with three points opening a six-point gap on the Londoners.

It was almost the perfect start to life at St. James' Park for Pope with the Toon making it to the Carabao Cup final but tasting defeat against Manchester United.

And speaking about his first campaign on Tyneside, the 31-year-old has praised the Newcastle faithful for their influence on the team.

Indeed, speaking on Ben Foster's 'Fozcast', the England international has hailed the Toon Army as "mad" in the build-up to their trip to Wembley:

(45:20) "I think the first foray into Champions League football for a few years would be a massive tick-off. You saw the reaction to getting to a cup final itself in the League Cup and fans in Trafalgar Square, inside the ground like mad, like the build-up to that game was crazy because it had been so long since a cup final and, you know, a chance to win something. And the second leg [vs Southampton] to have that St. James' was like unbelievable."

How good has Nick Pope been for Newcastle?

It is perhaps no coincidence the arrival of the 31-year-old has seen Newcastle's defensive record dramatically improve over the course of the season.

Last season, the Magpies found themselves conceding 62 goals which saw them rank as the sixth-worst defence in the top flight.

In comparison, Newcastle have dramatically turned around their fortunes at the back as they boast the league's best defence having only conceded 24 goals.

Of course, it is a group effort and there also has to be a lot of credit given to the Newcastle defence which also includes a number of new recruits.

However, only David de Gea (14) has bettered Pope's return of 13 clean sheets this season in the Premier League.

And adding to his impressive record, the £60k-per-week shot-stopper was able to bring an end to Ivan Toney's stunning record of scoring 22 consecutive penalties.

Club legend Alan Shearer clearly approves of the 31-year-old's addition to the side having hailed him as "brilliant" earlier in the year.

And it is clear to see why when he ranks inside the top fifth percentile for percentage of shots saved (via FBref).

At just 31, Pope could still have many years left in him between the sticks at St. James' Park and it is apparent he is loving life on Tyneside.