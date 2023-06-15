Newcastle United have not been at the forefront of transfer links to the touted Nicolo Barella over the past several weeks, but that has not stopped the thriving Toon from closing on a move.

What's the latest on Nicolo Barella to Newcastle?

That's according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards, who claims that Eddie Howe's Magpies are "trying very hard" to seal a stunning £50m transfer for the Inter Milan star after securing Champions League qualification this term.

Liverpool have been tethered to persistent rumours of a swoop as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield, but it is indeed Newcastle who seem set to secure a move for one of Europe's first-class maestros.

The 26-year-old was integral in Inter's Champions League campaign, reaching the final, and could prove to possess the winning mentality needed as St. James' Park continues its ascent.

How would Barella perform at Newcastle?

Newcastle's covert operation for Barella has maintained impeccable secrecy as the rumour mill has whirred into action recently.

The transfer market unlatched its doors yesterday and while the Magpies are yet to make their first move of the summer, groundwork has been forged to procure the 26-year-old's signature and extinguish the interest of the likes of Liverpool and more.

This season, the £153k-per-week "genius" - as dubbed by reporter Mike Piellucci - scored nine goals and assisted ten more in 52 matches as I Nerazzurri won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

The 43-cap ace would join a central force already exuding confidence and cohesion in abundance, serving as an orchestrator amongst the tenacious Magpies midfield and adding a dimension to the side that would craft lasting success.

By slotting into the fold and demonstrating his ball-playing and carrying prowess, the Euro 2020 champion could even take the imperious Bruno Guimaraes' game to levels unseen on Tyneside in an age.

Barella ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past 12 months for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 21% for rate of assists, the top 12% for shot-creating actions, the top 19% for progressive passes, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 8% for progressive passes recieved per 90 (FBref).

Such statistics indicate not only an innately prolific ability, but illustrate a ubiquitous presence at the heart of his outfit, conducting from deep and barrelling forward like a raging bull in a "sensational" - as hailed by one tactical writer - melange of footballing brilliance.

Guimaraes has woven his skill set into Newcastle's system with conviction and has been the centrepiece of the club's seasonal feats, described as "world-class" by teammate Dan Burn and earning a 7.17 Sofascore rating in the Premier League, posting nine direct contributions from 32 matches, completing 85% of his passes, averaging 2.4 tackles and succeeding with 63% of his dribbles.

It's no great shock that BBC writer Raj Chohan has lauded the Brazilian as "insane", with his multi-dimensional role seemingly encapsulating a thousand jobs in one, but by deploying Barella, his burden would be lessened and he could focus on sitting deeper.

Objectively, the £120k-per-week machine is best utilised as a deep-lying central midfielder, blending his passing with an imposing presence and powerful tenacity in the tackle, and by allowing a peer like Barella to pull the strings further upfield, the equipoise at the club could reach a state of sublimity.

Indeed, the 25-year-old Toon star ranks among the top 13% of midfielders for shot-creating actions, progressive passes and successful take-ons per 90, numbers that could skyrocket with the first-rate dynamo ahead of him.

Barella's signing might just be a "game-changer" - as remarked by journalist Dean Jones - for Howe's ambitious outfit, who qualified for the Champions League and received adulation from an exalted fanbase, but this is only the beginning and such an impressive acquisition reaffirms to European football that a new juggernaut is here not only to stay, but to take over.