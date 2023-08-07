Newcastle United might have already signed Harvey Barnes this summer, but manager Eddie Howe is not done bolstering his attacking ranks yet, with Galatasaray's Nicolo Zaniolo linked with a move to St. James' Park.

The English left-winger joined from Leicester City for £39m in July to continue the summer business, with playmaker Sandro Tonali previously arriving from AC Milan for £55m - a deal to sign young full-back Tino Livramento from Southampton for £40m has also been agreed.

Having secured Champions League football with a fourth-placed Premier League finish last season, Newcastle are consolidating their position with impactful signings, and Zaniolo could indeed be next.

What's the latest on Nicolo Zaniolo to Newcastle?

According to a report from Turkish outlet Hurriyet last week, Zaniolo's agent is in contact with the Magpies concerning a summer transfer, despite the 24-year-old only joining Galatasaray from Roma in February.

Newcastle would have to acquiesce to the Lions' demands of €30m (£26m) for the Italy international, and whether technical director Dan Ashworth would part with such a sum after the extravagant summer spending remains to be seen.

What position does Nicolo Zaniolo play?

To add a clinical attacking force to an oiled and cohesive outfit would only work in Newcastle's favour, enhancing the side's cutting edge while also not likely to negate the fluidity by disrupting the overarching style of play.

Zaniolo embodies this, having scored five times in the Turkish Super Lig since his arrival, despite only starting on two occasions, and has been labelled as a "lethal playmaker" by journalist Zach Lowy to illustrate this and his first-rate creativity.

Indeed, across the 2021/22 campaign, while playing for Jose Mourinho's Roma, Zaniolo would score eight goals and supply nine assists from 42 outings across all competitions, crucially netting the winning goal in the Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord.

A dynamic forward, the 13-cap Italy star plays both in the central attacking role and as a No. 10, while also more than capable out on the right flank, and due to this, he could enhance the game of striker Callum Wilson at on Tyneside, and vice versa.

Wilson was in emphatic form last season and plundered 18 goals and five assists from 30 Premier League matches, starting only 18 times.

As per FBref, the 31-year-old ranks among the top 5% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 7% for assists per 90, highlighting just how impressive his Midas touch has been under Howe's wing for the Toon, having been hailed for his "incredible mindset" by his gaffer.

Zaniolo, who ranks among the top 3% of attacking midfielders and wingers for total shots and the top 19% for touches in the attacking box per 90, clearly finds dangerous openings with such regularity that with a thriving crop of teammates surrounding him, he could finally harness his potential and rise to true prominence.

Dubbed a “special player” by reporter Carlo Garganese, he has been hindered by a horrendous bout of misfortune that handed him two ACL injuries in less than a year back in 2020, but as he is finding his feet again, Howe might be inclined to make his move and bolster the Newcastle attack with a dynamic new component.