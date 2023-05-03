Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that striker Callum Wilson is hoping not to become a "forgotten man" as Newcastle United continues to grow.

What's the latest on Callum Wilson and NUFC?

After being taken over mid-way through last season by the Saudi-led consortium, the sky is now the limit for the Magpies thanks to their new owners' extreme wealth.

And it hasn't taken much time for their financial influence to pay dividends in the Premier League, with Eddie Howe's men likely to now be playing Champions League football next term.

While club-record £63m Alexander Isak has stolen headlines of late with his dazzling displays, fellow striker Wilson hasn't been left behind just yet.

Indeed, the Englishman has five goals in his last three league outings and Jones seems to think he is desperate to maintain relevance in this fast-evolving Newcastle team.

When talking on the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, the insider explained how Wilson has so much self-belief but is at risk of being left behind as the club can now spend big on new players such as Isak.

Jones said: "He's obviously got this desire, Callum Wilson, to make sure he doesn't end up the forgotten man and his team, right?

"He is very, very full of belief in his own ability. He feels that he should be the main man for this team."

He added: "I think because you're at Newcastle and you can see that the project that they were promising is actually going to happen, Newcastle are going to be in the Champions League next season, they are going to sign more players. And slowly, they're going to have to drop off some of these players that were part of the project before the money arrived.

"And Callum Wilson is probably right on the verge of being one of those players. So I think that that's probably where the desire and the hunger comes from for him."

How many goals has Callum Wilson scored this season?

Seeing as Wilson has 15 goals and four assists in 26 league outings this term, he's proven himself to be a more than useful asset to Howe in the present.

However, he is now 31 years of age and having had a career blighted by injuries, it remains unclear if Newcastle will put their faith in him in the long term.

The huge fees spent on 23-year-old Isak in the summer showed that they didn't want to be over reliant on Wilson and it might be tough for the £46k-p/w.

Who knows just how much the Magpies will spend in the upcoming transfer window, and who they will spend it on. But if Wilson can continue to bang in the goals, working well up top with Isak over the coming months, he should be able to extend his NUFC career for at least another season.