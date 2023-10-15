Highlights Newcastle United, under Eddie Howe's management, is thriving and competing for Champions League qualification.

Fabian Schar, a crucial member of the team's defense, is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Charlie McArthur, a young defender from the club's academy, has the potential to step up and fill the void left by Schar's departure.

Newcastle United might now boast wealth unrivalled by the majority of Premier League outfits, but that is not to say that Eddie Howe is loathe to offer opportunities to those of younger years.

After so many years of mediocrity, the Magpies are now fighting to secure Champions League qualification for a second successive year, and has started the current campaign with aplomb, drawing against AC Milan at the San Siro and defeating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in a thunderous night at St. James' Park.

The Tyneside club, which was restored after the PIF club takeover in 2021, are burgeoning nicely as a collective and Howe and technical director Dan Ashworth have conducted impressive work in blending expensive additions such as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman with the existing squad.

Such alterations brought the best out of formerly struggling players such as Fabian Schar and Joelinton, who are now rejuvenated and integral members of a Newcastle project that seeks silverware and cemented success at the forefront of the game.

Schar, aged 31, has forged a sturdy defensive partnership with Botman, having been praised by Harry Redknapp, who said "there's not many centre half pairings better than Schar and Botman."

Is Fabian Schar leaving Newcastle?

Last season, Newcastle defied expectations and finished fourth in the Premier League, ahead of rivals such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, concluding the campaign with the joint-best defence in the division (alongside Manchester City).

The one-time Basel prospect has completed 152 matches for Newcastle, and while he had previously been deemed surplus to requirements, he has now taken the moment to grow into his skin and is now crucial at the back, but the Swiss international is currently playing his final year at the club, among the raft of players ostensibly headed for the exit door next June.

Newcastle Contracts Expiring In 2024 (Transfermarkt) Player Age Fabian Schar 31 Jamaal Lascelles 29 Emil Krafth 29 Javier Manquillo 29 Loris Karius 30 Paul Dummett 32 Mark Gillespie 31

Much change could be set to occur within the Newcastle squad, but Schar would undoubtedly be the most prominent name to depart, and with Jamaal Lascelles also stepping in when Schar or Botman are sidelined, this is a priority for Howe and his transfer team.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 1 ace ranks among the top 8% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 2% for touches in the attacking penalty area and the top 20% for aerial wins per 90 - very much another dimension to Howe's attacking efforts.

The £40k-per-week titan has proved to be a revelation at the back under Howe's tutelage, and has continued to prove his worth over the past several weeks, demonstrating how he is "important at both ends" - as claimed by Statman Dave - with a resounding rasper to cherry-top the huge victory over PSG.

Given United succeeded in renewing Callum Wilson's contract with a one-year extension last month, there's every chance that efforts will be made to tie Schar down to another term.

But regardless of whether this proves fruitful, moves will need to be made to bolster the backline, and with Lascelles nearing the end of his destination on Tyneside, perhaps it would be a good opportunity for a youth product to earn a shot.

Charlier McArthur is a young defender awaiting a chance at the senior stage, and the developing situation could prove to be the moment for him to announce himself to the endearing Magpie support.

Who is Charlie McArthur?

Newcastle completed the signing of McArthur from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock in July 2022 when he was aged just 17, having attracted strong interest from a number of rival Premier League clubs.

His arrival was part of a concerted effort to bolster the Toon academy, which had scarcely produced any first-class talents for many years and was in dire need of restoration prior to the transformative takeover.

McArthur, now 18 years old, has made ten total appearances for Newcastle's respective youth ranks after earning four senior showings for his erstwhile Scottish side - having also captained Scotland's U19 outfit.

This season, he has already completed seven matches and scored in an enthralling 5-3 win over Southampton, tantalising an offensive prowess that could set him up to succeed Schar in the first-team.

Described as a “huge prospect" by reporter Mike McGrath, McArthur has been hailed as such right from the get-go, with his former teammate and captain Euan Murray waxing lyrical over his ability.

He said: "I thought he was excellent. I like everything about him. First and foremost he is a good lad; respectful, listens to what you tell him and a massive amount of ability.

“I have no doubt that he has the support network around him to keep his feet on the ground because that is important but he is an unbelievable talent and I hope he goes on to have the career that right now he has the potential to do.

“He got man of the match and it was deserved. He picks up good positions and he is very composed on the ball. He isn’t rash that you sometimes find in young centre-halves and what he has here are all the tools now to go and kick on."

With Lascelles and Schar both potentially headed for the exit - as things stand anyway - there is every possibility that Howe will look to the academy ranks to offer a homegrown solution to the sustainability of the backline's current solidity.

Of course, the Magpies will continue to bolster their squad with exciting acquisitions, but given the roles that stars such as Sean Longstaff and Elliott Anderson are playing, it would be prudent to carefully nurture McArthur to the fore.