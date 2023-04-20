Newcastle United have already held conversations with the camp of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele ahead of the summer transfer window.

Could Newcastle sign Dembele?

The remaining games in the Premier League campaign will be crucial in deciding to what extend the Magpies can spend in the summer window.

Eddie Howe's men are fighting for a spot in next season's Champions League which would provide them with a greater revenue stream and more flexibility to spend.

It is believed the Toon have already drawn up three potential spending plans for the summer which consider the possibility of various different league finishes.

However, with just eight games remaining, they are sitting in a good position to beat the likes of Tottenham Hotspur to a spot in the top four.

And one player who could potentially be on their summer radar is that of the Barcelona ace, Dembele.

The Frenchman visited the North East earlier in the year as he visited his friend - and Sunderland chairman - Kyril Louis-Dreyfus on Wearside.

However, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed the 25-year-old's camp met with intermediaries of the Toon to discuss a potential move:

(56:30) "One team who has had contact with him is Newcastle United. Sources are telling us that whilst he was in England, on a trip to meet the chairman of Sunderland, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, his camp met with intermediaries at Newcastle United to put forward their ambitious plans."

"But yeah, there were conversations had we're told from sources close to the situation that this went on whilst he was on his trip to Sunderland to watch Sheffield United play, which I'm sure was the main point of this trip to watch Sheffield United play.

"But yeah, Newcastle took advantage of the situation. Intermediaries in between made it known that Newcastle are interested and I think it's really want to keep an eye on, guys."

Would Dembele be a smart addition?

The Toon have made a big money addition to the left-wing already this season with the arrival of Anthony Gordon in the January window.

However, if they are to land a spot in the Champions League, there is an argument for further improvement to be made on the other flank.

Miguel Almiron has enjoyed his best season yet in a Newcastle shirt and has earned the accolade of being the club's top scorer thus far.

However, the Paraguayan's potency in front of goal has come to a bit of a halt over recent months with only two goals in the league since the turn of the year (via Transfermarkt).

In Dembele, the Magpies could be adding a player with real Champions League experience having netted 10 goals and provided 11 assists in the elite European competition (via Transfermarkt).

This is a winger who has been hailed as a "magician" by reporter Muhammad Butt and it is clear to see why when the Frenchman ranks inside the top percentile for progressive carries (via FBref).

In comparison to Almiron (2.95), the £202k-per-week winger has provided much more shot-creating actions (4.99) per 90 minutes and over double the number of passes into the opposition's penalty area (via FBref).

With other clubs also believed to be interested in the winger, it could prove difficult for Newcastle to seal a deal, however, this does show there is potential interest there.