Newcastle United are considering a swoop for Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

What's the latest on Lucas Moura to Newcastle?

Signing from Paris Saint-Germain for £25m in January 2018, Moura has been an important part of Tottenham's attacking efforts, though his impact has waned as his contract dwindles to a close, set for expiry at the end of the term.

According to Spanish reports, the Brazilian is attracting the attention of divisional rivals Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with further interest from a melange of European outfits.

The Magpies are supposedly engaged in talks with the relevant representatives, with the attachment of no transfer fee perhaps enticing as manager Eddie Howe looks to expand the squad ahead of a European-challenging campaign.

Should Newcastle sign Lucas Moura?

Howe will be acutely aware of the trials and tribulations that run in tandem with the step into European competition, especially after so long away from the first-rate clutch of clubs on the continental scene.

For much of his early time in north London, Moura served as a dynamic and reliable option on the offensive flanks, particularly effective in his first full campaign, scoring ten goals from 32 outings in the Premier League and saliently netting an incredible hat-trick to send Spurs into the Champions League final at the death against Ajax.

Emphatic feats, yet Moura failed to replicate his prolific endeavours and sustain his threat with any meaningful regularity over the forthcoming campaigns, failing to score more than four goals in the ensuring triad of terms and yet to register a direct contribution from 17 outings this year.

The 30-year-old was hailed as a Lilywhites "legend" by journalist Thierry Nyann for sparking one of the greatest nights in the club's modern history against Ajax, but despite this and the knowledge that he can bolster the ranks without the parting of a transfer fee, Howe must hold reservations over a swoop.

Once described as "magic" by The Times' Jonathan Northcroft, Moura's wizardry is fading into the wind, and while he would add a dimension to the frontal ranks and provide an additional option for an undoubtedly relentless year on Tyneside, he is not the auspicious signature to make a marked impact on United's exploits, and technical director Dan Ashworth must avoid a second transfer blunder at St. James's Park.

Ashworth has got so much right since he arrived at the club but must use the £45m January acquisition of Anthony Gordon as evidence to refrain from purchasing the Tottenham winger.

Gordon was brought from Everton with a weight of expectation, fleet-footed and deft on the ball, he has flattered to deceive under Howe's wing and is yet to score or assist from 12 appearances for Newcastle, much like Moura this season.

The £90k-per-week ex-PSG star must not be signed, the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy already bring a progressive, workhorse presence to Howe's team, and what is required now is the addition of a forward to wreak havoc alongside the current flourishing crop, and Moura is not that man.