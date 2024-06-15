Newcastle United have made contact with a £42 million star as they look to complete their second signing of the summer.

Newcastle transfer rumours

After finishing in the Champions League places and reaching the League Cup final in 2022/23, Newcastle's 2023/24 campaign was a slight letdown. The Magpies were plagued with injury issues, and this was very much reflected in the form across the season. The north-east outfit were eventually able to put together a string of positive results to secure a 7th-place finish in the Premier League, but Manchester United's FA Cup win meant that there will be no European football at St James' Park next term.

As a result, Eddie Howe and co. are no doubt eager to strengthen this summer as they battle it out to once again finish inside the Premier League's top four. Newcastle have already signed out-of-contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who is understood to have penned a five-year deal with the club.

Elsewhere, Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to St James' Park, with Barcelona potentially willing to move him on. Juventus' Samuel Iling-Junior has also been backed to join the Magpies before the 2024/25 season gets underway, while former Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi is believed to be of interest.

Now, a fresh name has been tipped to make a move to St James' Park during the 2024 summer transfer window. The player in question is former Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori.

After a loan spell in Milan, Chelsea sold the Englishman to the Italian outfit on a permanent basis in 2021, with the defender helping his side win Serie A in the 2021/22 season. Tomori has impressed many during his time in Italy, with Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis labelling the stopper as "extraordinary" back in 2022.

“Fikayo has been extraordinary during this season. He is absolutely one of the pillars of this team, he is one of those players around whom we want to build our team. He has great dedication on and off the pitch,” he said. “The history of Milan is built on success in Europe, it is a very important part of our DNA. Our next step will therefore be to become more competitive in Europe."

Now though, it looks as though the 26-year-old, who is earning £80,000 a week on a deal until 2027, could be on his way back to England this summer. This comes with Football Insider reporting that Newcastle have made contact with Tomori's representatives as they are eager to learn if he is open to returning to the Premier League.

Reports elsewhere this summer have claimed that Tomori could be made available this summer for €50m (£42m), giving the Toon an idea of the finances that could be involved as a busy window takes shape.

Newcastle are understood to be keen on strengthening their backline following the addition of Kelly after Paul Dummett was released and both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles suffered long-term injuries last season. Tomori has been a mainstay in Milan's backline since his move from Chelsea and made 35 appearances this past term. However, his lack of opportunities at international level since moving to Italy could play a role in the defender deciding his future.