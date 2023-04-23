Newcastle United return to Premier League action today, knowing full well that a win over Tottenham Hotspur could all but secure their status as a top-four team.

Currently sitting three points ahead of Cristian Stellini's side with a game in hand, to extend that lead whilst retaining their one-game advantage would leave Eddie Howe's outfit in pole position.

However, without getting ahead of himself, the former AFC Bournemouth boss must take on today's clash with full focus.

Having suffered something of a selection headache of late due to their good form, last week's 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa almost offers a clean slate. Whatever selection the manager decides cannot really be disputed, as nobody showed their worth.

As such, it could offer a fine opportunity to bring returning assets back into the lineup, as well as set the team up in an ideal tactical manner to quell the threat the visitors pose.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son seem to slowly have returned to form, with the latter scoring three in his last five, yet their defensive deficiencies leave them forever vulnerable. This is an area the Magpies will seek to exploit

How could Newcastle line up against Spurs?

4-4-3 - Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Howe is expected to make three changes from his side that were crushed at Villa Park.

Nick Pope will remain in goal, with the hulking shot-stopper seeking to creep ever closer to that Golden Glove award as the season draws to an end.

He will sit behind an unchanged defence which has garnered praise all throughout this campaign. Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have been ever-present and so dominant at the back, flanked by the creative exploits of Kieran Trippier and further solidity in Dan Burn.

In midfield is where we can expect to see the first change, with Sean Longstaff returning. His energy and metronomic presence could prove important in disrupting the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Kane, should he drop deep.

The Newcastle Academy graduate will partner Joe Willock and the mercurial Bruno Guimaraes.

Given the lack of potency in the front three last time out, it can be expected that Howe will instead turn to players who he knows he can trust to deliver. Returning Callum Wilson to the side, who has four goal contributions in his last four despite starting only once, would see Alexander Isak drop to the sidelines.

Despite enjoying a fine goalscoring run himself, and having been branded "outstanding" by BBC pundit Dion Dublin earlier in the season, the Swedish striker would offer a fine option from the bench in case his experienced alternative fails to impress.

The former Cherries marksman will then be flanked by Joelinton, moving back into that left forward role, and the returning Miguel Almiron.

When asked about the Paraguayan's fitness, the boss simply noted: "He's an option - I'd say he's in contention."

With the importance of this fixture not lost on Howe, perhaps rushing their top scorer back from injury could be imperative in claiming a victory today, to then rest him for a week or two following. After all, the 29-year-old did prove decisive in the reverse fixture, scoring the second and what proved to be the winning goal.