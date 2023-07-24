Highlights

Newcastle United's interest in Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi is "serious" in the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Do Newcastle want to sign Axel Disasi?

The Magpies are eyeing up a new defensive addition between now and the beginning of the new Premier League season, and Disasi has emerged as arguably their main target in that area of the pitch.

The 25-year-old has been a rock at the heart of Monaco's back-line for a sustained period now, making 129 appearances in total, not to mention scoring 12 goals and registering four assists as an added bonus. He has also won four caps for France, holding his own in a squad full of world-class talent, whether it be Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann or Raphael Varane, to name just a few of the superstars on show.

Disasi's current Monaco deal runs out in the summer of 2025, which does put the Ligue 1 side in something of a tricky position, in terms of deciding whether to sell him for a lot of money now, or risk losing him for a cheaper amount further down the line when his contract is nearing its expiration date.

What's the latest on Disasi to Newcastle?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano claimed that Disasi remains a strong candidate to head to St James' Park this summer, having had discussions with him over a move in recent times:

"The interest is serious and they had conversations on the player's side. It is not something that is advanced yet, on the club side."

This is another indication that Disasi remains firmly on Newcastle's radar in the summer window, and he really could be exactly what they're looking for prior to the 2023/24 campaign getting off and running, coming in as Sven Botman's centre-back partner for the foreseeable future.

The Frenchman, who has been labelled as a "hidden gem", is a fantastic defender who averaged 2.6 and 2.3 aerial duel wins in Ligue 1 and the Europa League last season, as well as eye-catching 3.3 interceptions per match in the former, and 2.9 clearances in the latter. His aforementioned international experience for France also highlights what a top-level player he is, at a time when Les Bleus also have the likes of Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba to call upon at the back, as well as Varane.

At this point, it just feels like a case of Newcastle agreeing a fee for Disasi, and both clubs coming to an agreement that suits all parties, and a move to the Magpies should appeal to him, considering the massive progress they are making under Eddie Howe, finishing fourth in the Premier League,

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has praised him the past, lauding his "pace, tackling, heading, athleticism, tenacity, timing", as well as a "complete and dominant" central defender, which perfectly sums up what an all-round force he already is, not to mention still having so many years ahead of him to further improve, potentially coming in as the strong upgrade on Fabian Schar, who remains an important squad player.