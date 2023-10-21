Newcastle United strolled to their sixth win in the last eight games with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace this afternoon, as Eddie Howe is finally building up some momentum ahead of a hectic few weeks.

The Magpies' last two matches before the international break saw them draw with West Ham United in the Premier League just a few days after they secured a stunning 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain and the mood around St James Park is buoyant.

A home tie against Palace was seen as a perfect opportunity for Howe’s men to secure another three points in the league and boost them further up the table.

It turned out to be a rather comfortable afternoon for the club, and they now await the challenge of Borussia Dortmund, who travel to Newcastle for a Champions League clash in midweek.

How did Anthony Gordon play against Crystal Palace?

Howe set his side up in a 4-3-3 and his front three were all in excellent form, with Gordon enjoying himself on the left wing.

Indeed, the Englishman managed to get on the scoresheet in the first half while he also missed a big chance, hit the woodwork and had a total of two shots during his time on the pitch, clearly indicating that he may have scored more had he been more clinical.

The winger linked up well alongside Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy, and it was perhaps the latter who had the biggest impact for Howe’s side as he was in sensational form against Palace this afternoon.

How good was Jacob Murphy vs Crystal Palace?

Playing on the opposite flank to Gordon, Murphy aimed to create plenty of opportunities for Wilson in a central role, having done so to great effect.

Described as a “thorn in Palace’s side” by journalist Ciaran Kelly for his performance, the winger was in the mood to showcase his talents and he didn’t let Howe down.

The winger ended the match with the best Sofascore rating on the pitch (9/10) and he gained this by excelling across a range of metrics.

Murphy not only scored the opening goal of the game, but he also showed his selfless side by grabbing two assists and this contribution will surely have pleased his manager.

He also created two big chances during the game along with making two key passes, and he was everywhere as the Magpies secured a thumping, routine win.

The winger did lose possession 19 times throughout the match, yet that shouldn’t worry Howe as his attacking qualities shone through in a game which had the potential to be a banana skin for the club.

Wilson eventually got his goal with just over 20 minutes remaining, and it was Murphy who set up him, with there no doubt this performance will solidify his place in the starting XI for the Dortmund clash in a few days.

Newcastle are beginning to put the poor start to their campaign behind them as they look to follow up last season's top-four finish with another Champions League berth and dare I say it, a first trophy in over 50 years.