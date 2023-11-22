Newcastle United's preservation of form in the Premier League despite the spate of injuries to key players is a glowing testament to the spirit and togetherness that Eddie Howe has instilled over the past few years.

With only six points separating them from the Champions League places, Newcastle have been immense across the park, but notably devastating in the forward positions.

The Magpies have accumulated the fourth highest expected goals (xG) in the league (26.26), as per Understat, and are joint third for most goals scored (27) with title chasers Liverpool.

Much of that clinical edge in front of goal can be attributed to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who have netted 14 goals between them, however, both are currently sidelined with injuries.

With this in mind, United are in the market for a clinical goalscorer in January, and there isn't much better out there currently than Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy.

Newcastle transfer news - Serhou Guirassy

According to Football Insider, - as reported earlier this week - Newcastle are weighing up a transfer swoop for red-hot striker Guirassy, who has been in blistering form this season.

Guirassy, aged 27, was brandished as an attainable target for the club in January with the report stating that he 'ticks a lot of boxes' for the Magpies.

With the Stuttgart goal machine boasting a release clause of £15m in his contract, he's an affordable option too, and could fix their ongoing injury crisis in that position.

Serhou Guirassy's goal record this season

Guirassy has shot onto the scene this season as one of the most fierce goal-scoring weapons in Europe and he's been utilising that weapon to cause mass destruction on defences.

Despite the arrival of the irrepressible and world-class force of Harry Kane to Germany, the Guinea star still became the first player ever to score 14 goals in the first eight matchdays of a Bundesliga season.

Dubbed "unstoppable" by journalist Antonio Mango for his unrivalled strength and power, Guirassy has used his physical prowess and incredible finishing to plunder 15 goals in nine matches this term and although Kane's record of 17 in 11 somewhat steals the limelight, he's still scored more goals than both Isak and Wilson combined (14).

Indeed, it seems ludicrous that the 6 foot 2 machine could be available for a bargain price of £15m in January.

However, it wouldn't be the first time Newcastle have landed a powerful goal-machine for a meagre fee, having captured the sensational Demba Ba on a free transfer from West Ham United in 2011.

Demba Ba's goal record for Newcastle

There are many parallels to the striker profiles of Ba and Guirassy, including the strength to shrug off defenders, the power in the air and an incredibly sharp eye for goal.

When the Magpies stole the Senegalese hitman from under the noses of the Hammers, he would go down as one of the biggest bargains in the club's history.

After netting seven goals in 12 appearances for the Irons between January and May 2011, he would soon strike up a deadly partnership with fellow countryman, Papis Cisse.

In the 2011/12 season, the indestructible duo wreaked havoc on Premier League defences, scoring an incredible 29 goals between them in the top flight, with Cisse notching 13 of those strikes from January onwards after sealing his move from Freiburg.

In a hugely successful campaign under Alan Pardew, as Newcastle finished in fifth position and qualified for the Europa League, the sensational Senegalese pairing carried the weight of scoring on their shoulders.

Despite only spending 18 months at the club before being captured by Chelsea in January 2013, Ba plundered an eye-watering 29 goals in 57 appearances for the Magpies.

If Howe manages to get his hands on Guirassy in winter, he has the opportunity to replicate such form while striking up a deadly partnership with Wilson or Isak.