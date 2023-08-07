Elliot Anderson would be "massively, massively unlucky" to not make Newcastle United's starting XI for the opening game of the season, according to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope.

The academy product has been impressive this pre-season.

Where does Elliot Anderson play?

The 20-year-old seems to be being deployed as a midfielder this season, despite making a number of appearances last season as a winger.

This is based on the way manager Eddie Howe has used the youngster throughout this pre-season. The Newcastle academy product has played across both advanced midfield positions so far this summer, and impressed in the roles during the club's US tour as part of the Premier League Summer Series pre-season competition.

According to reports, the Magpies originally planned to bring in two midfielders this window, but the emergence of Anderson, as well as 17-year-old Lewis Miley, has resulted in that aim being put on the back burner following the £55m arrival of Italian Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Anderson has drawn comparisons to Paul Gascoigne in recent weeks since his deployment in central midfield, and manager Howe has been full of praise for the midfielder, suggesting he has a real chance of breaking into the Magpies' starting XI.

"He is very much knocking on the door, his journey has been interesting. The loan at Bristol Rovers (season before last) certainly helped him, as much from a confidence perspective. Sometimes, you need evidence to believe how good you actually are.

Coming back last season, he had a few niggly injuries which was frustrating and hampered his progress. This year, he looks stronger and ready to contribute regularly for us."

Speaking on his YouTube channel following the side's pre-season clash with Fiorentina, journalist Hope revealed that he believes Anderson would be really unlucky should he miss out on a place in Howe's starting XI against Aston Villa on Saturday.

He said: "I tweeted after the game if Elliot Anderson doesn’t find himself in the starting eleven next weekend, I think he’ll be massively, massively unlucky.

"For me, I think he was the best performer in America, I thought overall Anderson was the best player throughout the States tour, and today I thought he was brilliant."

Who could start in Newcastle's midfield?

It seems like there will be a tough battle to start in Newcastle United's midfield next season.

One player who is expected to start is Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been a revelation since his arrival from Olympique Lyon in 2021. The midfielder has received a number of awards during his time on Tyneside, and is expected to start at the base of the Magpies midfield next season.

Another player who would expect to start is Joelinton. The striker-turned-central midfielder is a cult hero on Tyneside and has been a stalwart in Howe's Newcastle sides since his arrival.

The player who won the Magpies' Player of the Year award in the 2021/22 campaign would be one of the two advanced midfielders, assuming Howe maintains his current system.

Anderson would face competition from fellow youth academy graduate Sean Longstaff, former Arsenal man Joe Willock and new signing Tonali for the final spot in the starting XI. Longstaff was the most regular starter last season, making 41 appearances last campaign, however, he seems the most likely candidate to lose his spot to Anderson to start the campaign.

Either way, it seems Howe has a big decision to make ahead of the weekend given the depth now at his disposal at St James' Park.