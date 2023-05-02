Newcastle United have decided against launching a transfer bid for Mason Mount this summer according to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke.

What is the latest on Newcastle's pursuit of Mason Mount?

The Chelsea man looks likely to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, with the player having turned down the chance to stay with the Blues beyond his current deal.

Despite playing in 20 Premier League games for the club this season so far - and having established himself as a Chelsea regular - the player has snubbed fresh contract offers from the Premier League outfit. That's despite Mount seemingly being offered nearly £200,000 to commit his future to the Blues and it means that he could now be sold off in the summer window.

With only a year left on his current contract, the chances are that the Stamford Bridge side will try and gain some kind of fee for him at the end of the campaign. He's already piqued the interest of several English clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool both weighing up bids. Bayern Munich are also mulling it over, with their boss Thomas Tuchel contemplating whether or not to reunite with the 24-year-old.

However, Newcastle were also in the running to try and lure Mount away from Chelsea. The Toon though have now decided against a move for the player according to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke. That's because club chiefs feel a deal would cost them too much and will now focus their attentions on other players instead.

A blow for Eddie Howe?

Whilst a deal for the attacking midfielder might be costly, his experience and ability on the pitch might have been worth the Toon parting with the necessary cash.

Mount has had what some may consider an underwhelming Premier League campaign considering his previous showings in other seasons. However, the same could be said for the vast majority of that Chelsea outfit and the player himself hasn't exactly struggled in the sense of the word. He's still produced three goals and two assists in the top flight (via WhoScored) which puts him at third in their overall team rankings for goal contributions this campaign.

The Blues player has undoubtedly got creativity in his boots and could have helped Newcastle to slice open opposition defences going forward. He also has some European experience and has been praised highly by his peers, with Joe Cole labelling Mount as "unbelievable" and calling him a "top, top outstanding player" previously.

Mount may prove to be costly to whichever team does sign him but he will surely be an asset to any club who part with the necessary cash to sign the 24-year-old.