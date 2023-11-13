Newcastle United's threadbare squad was exposed on Saturday evening as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against struggling Bournemouth.

Ahead of their trip to the Vitality Stadium, the Magpies had to contend with a whopping 11 players either injured or suspended, including first-team stars Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

With a lack of options at his disposal, Eddie Howe was forced into giving 17-year-old Lewis Miley his first Premier League start at the heart of midfield while the teenager wasn't the only one who benefitted from his side's misfortune in the injury department.

34-year-old Matt Ritchie, who hadn't featured in a squad at all during the early weeks of the season, managed to get 59 minutes on the pitch.

He replaced the injured Miguel Almiron inside 30 minutes as the Toon's injury problems were heightened on the South Coast, accentuating their need to reinforce their squad, especially in the attacking third.

Newcastle transfer news - Julian Brandt

Given the January window approaching, it is imperative that Howe bolsters his injury-hit squad with quality after watching a whole host of his players suffer detrimental injuries.

With the likes of Harvey Barnes, Isak, Wilson, Jacob Murphy and Almiron all taking up room on the injury table, it is clear that attacking reinforcements are a priority.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle have got the ball rolling in that regard as they battle it out with Arsenal for the signature of Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt who is valued at £35m (€40m), as per Football Observatory.

In their 2-0 defeat against the Bundesliga giants on Tuesday night, Howe had a close-up view of the German maestro in action and he would have liked what he was seeing.

He scored the second goal of the game, finishing off a devastating counter-attack after the visitors threw men forward in pursuit of an equaliser.

Despite some of the Premier League's big boys continuing to court him, it's unlikely Dortmund - with their Champions League ambitions intact - will be tempted to sell in the winter window.

That said, it won't warn off interest ahead of a move next summer with Newcastle keen on landing an upgrade on Almiron.

Julian Brandt vs Miguel Almiron

Almiron was in the form of his life for Newcastle last season as he scored 11 goals in 29 top-flight appearances - eight of which came in a golden spell between October and December 2022.

Prior to hitting double figures last term, the Paraguayan had only posted nine Premier League goals across his first four campaigns at the club.

For the majority of his time at St James' Park, the fleet-footed winger has been recognised for his inability to supply a telling end product in the final third and although he showed major signs of improvement in 2022/23, it is still an area that continues to deceive him.

By contrast, Brandt consistently produces dynamite in the attacking third for Dortmund having posted 38 goal contributions across his last two campaigns, including six goals and five assists in all competitions at the start of this one.

As the numbers above delineate, the Germany international is the creative force and an equally clinical finisher under the stewardship of Edin Terzic, with the 41-year-old transforming him into a pivotal player in his system.

Julian Brandt vs Miguel Almiron 23/24 stats Statistic Julian Brandt (Bundesliga) Miguel Almiron (Premier League) Goals 4 2 Assists 4 0 Big chances created 8 1 Key passes per game 2.6 0.4 Accurate passes per game 83% 84% Shots on target per game 0.6 0.4 Goal conversion 25% 13% All stats via Sofascore

Much like Almiron, Brandt has showcased his versatility to play on the left, right or through the middle, especially this term, however, the Magpies star is unable to match his compatriot for the level of progressive and purposeful output he's supplying in the final third this season.

Although some of the above statistics can be attributed towards the difference in quality between the two leagues, Brandt has proven that he's a more efficient source of quality, supplying more big chances for his teammates, making more key passes per game and converting more of his opportunities than Almiron.

Once described by German legend Rudi Voller as "one of the most talented players in German football", it is for that reason Newcastle should do everything to prise the creative maestro to England.