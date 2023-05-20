Newcastle United could be set for a huge transfer move this summer, with reports from Spain via Sport Witness stating that the Toon have already held talks over a potential deal for Neymar.

Who are Newcastle United signing this summer?

Eddie Howe's side are currently marching their way towards the Champions League, with the club currently sat in third place in the Premier League. There is still the chance that, with two games left, the club could drop out of the top four but a win would secure their place.

It's a far cry from the Newcastle side that finished outside of the top half in the top flight last time around, with the club ending the 2021/22 season in eleventh. Now though, the side may need to prepare for at least a season in European competition again and that could mean plenty of recruitment for the club over the course of the summer transfer window.

One name that has now emerged on their transfer radar, according to a report from Spain, via Sport Witness, is Neymar. The Brazilian's agents have already held talks with the English outfit ahead of a potential switch according to this report and it shows that the club are open to a potential deal. With the player likely to be shown the door at current club PSG too, it makes a deal even more plausible.

Will Neymar leave PSG?

The former Barcelona man has been in France since the 2017/18 season and has already won most of what is on offer in the country, minus a Champions League title.

With 112 appearances yiedling 82 goals - and 48 assists - he actually has 130 goal contributions in total. That means that the Brazilian has an astonishing record of 1.25 goals or assists per 90 over the course of his stint with PSG, which is incredible when you consider how many minutes he has played in for the club.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called the player "unbelievable" in the past and that goalscoring rate would certainly back up those claims. Now, Newcastle could add the player to their squad and if they were to do so, then it would instantly make them a team to take seriously if they aren't already. It would most definitely give them a boost in Europe and could upgrade their frontline as they look to push on again next season.