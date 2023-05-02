Newcastle United have launched a bid to bring in Vitor Roque from under the noses of Barcelona, according to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness.

The 18-year-old is a man in demand, with a transfer switch seemingly on the horizon. Despite being just a teenager, his goalscoring prowess in Brazil has caught the eye and led to plenty of interest in his services. Both Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League have previously shown eagerness in adding Roque to their respective squads alongside the Toon, with Barcelona also keen.

It was the Catalan giants who seemed to be leading the race for Roque though, with Athletico Paranaense director Alexandre Mattos even stating that he was growing tired of speculation over the striker's potential move to La Liga. He stated that if something worthwhile "came up" that the "president understands is worth it," then talks may take place.

However, it now appears that Newcastle are leading the pack in terms of signing Roque - and he could become the latest addition to Howe's Toon revolution in the Premier League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, the club have actually already made an out of window bid for the player ahead of a potential move in the summer. Their newfound financial power also means that they could outbid any other interested party, including Barcelona, and it could see them in the driving seat for his signature. The report also states that Athletico Paranaense will sell the striker to whoever offers the most money and Newcastle could therefore swoop in with a big bid and seal a deal for the Brazilian youngster.

Would Vitor Roque be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Newcastle already have some solid forward options in Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but another wouldn't go amiss - especially as they bid to try and claim a place in Europe.

When you also consider that he's already impressing at just 18-years-old, at the top level in Brazil, it looks like the player has a promising future. Members of the Brazilian media have called him "sensational," with the forward "deciding games" despite his youth.

Any deal for the player sounds intriguing though. Players have made the leap to Europe before from there and have thrived and Roque could be the next in line. His goal contribution stats back that up, with the youngster managing five goals and two assists in just 14 starts when he was just a 16-year-old (via FBRef).

He looks like a player with heaps of potential and even if he doesn't burst onto the scene for Newcastle straight away (if they should sign him), he would certainly be a striker that could boost their forward line in future seasons.